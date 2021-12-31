The Hamden Journal

America prepares to ring in a new year and say goodbye to 2021

America prepares to ring in a new year and say goodbye to 2021

The Daily Beast

LAPD Cop Who Shot Teen Girl in Dress Store Was a Wannabe Reformer

Twitter/LAPD/William Jones Jr.The Los Angeles police officer who fatally shot a 14-year-old girl as she tried on Christmas dresses has been identified as a veteran Black cop who, before killing the unarmed teenager, tried to build his brand as a community advocate and reformer.He also launched an apparel line called “Use of Force Fitness” but dissolved it in December 2020, after months of unprecedented protests against police violence across America.William Dorsey Jones Jr., 42, was formally ide

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.