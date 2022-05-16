America Leans on Aging Power Plants to Keep the Lights On

As parts of the U.S. face potential electricity shortages this year, power grid operators around the country are moving to keep old coal- and gas-fired power plants running longer and harder.

The extra mileage being put on these power-plant versions of old clunkers, some of which were set for retirement, has raised concerns that some could break down when needed most. It has also led to complaints from power plant owners that they should be paid more to ensure that the aging facilities are properly staffed and maintained if they are pressed into service for longer than anticipated.