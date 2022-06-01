Amelie Mauresmo bemoans appeal of women’s tennis in flimsy defence of French Open late finishes

Amelie Mauresmo bemoans standard of women’s tennis after flimsy defence of French Open late finishes – AP

Amelie Mauresmo, the newly-appointed French Open tournament director, came under heavy fire on Wednesday for bemoaning the standard of women’s tennis and offering a flimsy defence of the late finishes in Paris.

In a car crash of a press conference, the immediate focus of discontent was the absurdly late finish of the classic Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic quarter-final on Tuesday night, which enraged local broadcasters and left fans stranded without access to transport.

But former Wimbledon champion Mauresmo was also queried about the one-sided scheduling throughout this event, in which only one out of the 10 night-session matches was played by women. In response, she effectively threw the whole WTA Tour under the bus.

As Mauresmo replied, “In this era that we are in, I don’t feel bad or unfair saying that right now you have more attraction, more attractivity [in] general, for the men’s matches.”

Mauresmo was a magnificent player and has also coached to a high level, steering Andy Murray’s career for a couple of seasons after the first departure of Ivan Lendl in 2014.

But she has been parachuted into this job without a great deal of administrative experience, and also lost a key ally when her namesake – former French Tennis Federation chief executive Amelie Oudea-Castera – left that position on the eve of the tournament to become the national minister for sport.

Mauresmo has also had to cope with the nonsensical night-session concept, agreed in the autumn of 2020, which gives Amazon Prime rights to one match per day. The organisers have agreed on a start time of 8.45pm local time, but this became predictably problematic when Nadal and Djokovic set out on one of their four-hour epics.

Perhaps a quarter of the fans departed before the conclusion of the match, which came up at 1.15am. Many others were left trying to desperately snag a taxi, with one spectator tweeting that he had been asked to pay €95 for a two-kilometre ride.

“Obviously it’s not simple,” said Mauresmo, in the first of many vague answers on this subject on Wednesday. “It’s the first year that I’m the tournament director. I’m learning a lot of things regarding the scheduling of the tournament. Having such late matches could actually trigger some questions. I’m wondering about it myself, to be honest.”

As to the specific transport problems, she said “That’s actually a key issue that needs to be settled, and that will be one of our priorities in the future. We haven’t planned anything yet, but obviously we need to organise ourselves differently with bus systems, with the underground system.

“If we continue with these night sessions, people need to leave the stadium late enough and make sure that they have a way to come back home. We do not have the means to organise this for 15,000 people yet. For the moment, there is nothing.”

Even by tennis’s chaotic standards, this was an alarmingly shambolic evening at Roland Garros. The former world No1 doubles player Jamie Murray was just one of many insiders complaining that the late finish – not to mention the chilly evening – had detracted from an all-time great contest.

The two players themselves were clear in their statements. Djokovic went first, saying “I think they [night sessions] are starting too late”. Then Nadal chimed in by suggesting that “Television pays a lot of money to have matches that late [but] we need to find a balance.”

One person who objected before the match was Delphine Ernotte, chief executive of host broadcasters France TV. Ernotte said on Tuesday that she was “deeply shocked” by the decision to put Nadal-Djokovic on at night and thus hand exclusive rights to Amazon Prime. “It’s a very bad blow to our partnership, as we have been involved for years in exposing and popularising the tournament with all French people,” she added, before complaining of the “privatisation of sport to the detriment of those who cannot afford it.”

In response, Mauresmo said that she had met Ernotte on Tuesday afternoon, adding that “After three-quarters of an hour, things are more quiet. I can understand that they are not happy with this choice but we should actually make sure that this relationship with France TV is a peaceful one. We do not want to make things awful between us. That’s not the objective at all.”