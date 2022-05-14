Amelia Gray Hamlin Reveals Daring Bleached Brow Transformation on Instagram

Amelia Hamlin

Amelia Gray Hamlin is keeping us on our toes when it comes to her beauty transformations.

On Monday, the model and influencer welcomed back her 2000s inspired bleached eyebrows on Instagram with a gallery of aesthetic mirror selfies and a close up shot of the feathered brows. “☆ never let em know your next move☆,” she captioned the post. She also wore her new look with a platinum blonde hairstyle, a striking transformation from her signature dark locks.

But, her coordinating bleach look didn’t last for long.

On Thursday Hamlin, 20, attended the Michael Kors x Ellesse event in New York sporting her natural dark brown hair color, which she styled in a multi-braided ponytail. Her brows, however, were kept bleached and she contrasted the barely there style with bronzy cheekbones and a contoured eyeshadow look.

She kept the 2000s theme with her fashion as well, wearing a navy and white tracksuit (which included a pair of low-rise pants that exposed her midriff), a cropped white tee shirt and a black baguette shoulder bag.

This isn’t the model’s first time donning the beauty trend.

Back in 2021, Hamlin debuted her blonde eyebrows when she walked Richard Quinn Spring/Summer 2022 show. Her makeup gave a rock ‘n roll take on her regal runway ensemble, which included a floral dress layered over pants and gloves.

In April, she also closed the Alexander Wang “Fortune City” show sporting fair-colored brows with a bold smokey eyeshadow and slicked back hair.

She posted a video of her runway moment on Instagram, writing, “… i’m shaking… this can’t be my life!??? To work with a brand that I have been in love with for as long as I can remember is so beautiful. I wish I could articulate the words to describe how absolutely incredible this whole entire team of creatives are. You guys are my family. thank you for believing in me.”

Last December, she paid homage to the look with an end of new year Instagram post as well. She shared a candid behind-the-scenes photo of herself bleaching her own eyebrows, alongside a series of selfies, writing “2021… the year of the bleached brows & dreams come true…”