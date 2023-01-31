AMD Stock Surges After Q4 Earnings As Data Center Revenues Impress

Updated at 4:29 pm EST

Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) – Get Free Report posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Tuesday as a big gain in data center chip sales offset ongoing weakness in its gaming and personal computing divisions.

AMD said non-GAAP earnings for the quarter came in at 67 cents per share, a 27.2% decline from the same period last year that essentially matched Street forecasts. Group revenues, AMD said, rose 30% to $5.6 billion, just ahead of analysts’ forecasts of a $5.5 billion tally. AMD itself had forecast revenues in the region of $5.5 billion, plus or minus $300 million.