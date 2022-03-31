AMD Stock Slides After Barclays Downgrade, Price Target Cut

Updated at 12:34 pm EST

Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) – Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report shares slumped lower Thursday after analysts at Barclays downgraded the chipmaker, citing looming pressure from rivals in gaming and PC markets next year.

Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis lowered his rating on AMD to ‘equal weight’ from ‘overweight’, while cutting his price target on the group by around 22% to $115 per share, citing “cyclical risk across several end markets” looming in 2023.

He also cited increasing competition from Intel  (INTC) – Get Intel Corporation Report, which is accelerating spending on new foundries and technologies to meet future demand under CEO Pat Gelsinger and recently unveiled a $5.4 billion takeover bid for Tower Semiconductor  (TSEM) – Get Tower Semiconductor Ltd Report, as well as ARM Holdings, the U.K.-based chipmaker that failed to complete a $40 billion takeover by Nvidia  (NVDA) – Get NVIDIA Corporation Report earlier this year.

