AMD Stock Price Alert: Buy the Dip Opportunity Is Here

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) – Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report finally felt the pinch and have been selling off. 

Including today, shares are down in four of the past five sessions, with its lone gain — from Thursday Jan. 6 — coming in at just 0.06%.

With today’s dip, AMD stock is working on its third straight weekly decline and seventh weekly decline in the last eight weeks. At Monday’s low, shares were down 24% from the 52-week high.

At one point, Nvidia  (NVDA) – Get NVIDIA Corporation Report and AMD were the two growth stocks that could do no wrong.

