AMD Stock: Chipmaker Narrowly Tops Q2 Goals

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) late Tuesday edged above Wall Street’s targets for the second quarter. AMD stock fell in extended trading.







The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company earned an adjusted $1.05 a share on sales of $6.55 billion in the June quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet expected AMD earnings of $1.03 a share on sales of $6.53 billion. In the year-earlier period, AMD earned 63 cents a share on sales of $3.85 billion.

In after-hours trading on the stock market today, AMD stock dropped 2.7% to 96.62. During the regular session Tuesday, AMD stock rose 2.6% to close at 99.29.

Earnings report details to follow.

AMD stock ranks ninth out of 34 stocks in IBD’s fabless semiconductor industry group, according to IBD Stock Checkup. It has an IBD Composite Rating of 83 out of 99.

IBD’s Composite Rating combines five separate proprietary ratings into one easy-to-use rating. The best growth stocks have a Composite Rating of 90 or better.

Follow Patrick Seitz on Twitter at @IBD_PSeitz for more stories on consumer technology, software and semiconductor stocks.

