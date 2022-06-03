AMD Stock Broke Out -- but Buyers Could Have a Second Chance

AMD Stock Broke Out — but Buyers Could Have a Second Chance

by

I have been watching Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) – Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report all week, hoping to see a potent monthly-up rotation over the May high.

We got just that on Thursday, as the shares jumped 7.3% on the day. It helped lead a rally in chip stocks, as Nvidia  (NVDA) – Get NVIDIA Corporation Report also did well, gaining 6.9%. (Here’s the Action Alerts PLUS team’s take on Nvidia, by the way). 

AMD stock not only rotated over the prior month’s high, it also held a key support level. All this action follows earnings from about a month ago, when the chipmaker reported better-than-expected earnings and strong guidance.