AMD Stock Approaches Key Support Amid Fall to New Lows

AMD Stock Approaches Key Support Amid Fall to New Lows

by

Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) – Get Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Report is declining to new 52-week lows and is now down 54% from its all-time high just just seven months ago.

It’s been a brutal wake-up call for investors, as they’ve seen the value of many tech stocks erode so far in 2022.

It’s been the worst first-half start for the S&P 500 in five decades and now fears of a recession are pressuring semiconductor stocks even more. Nvidia  (NVDA) – Get NVIDIA Corporation Report, Intel  (INTC) – Get Intel Corporation Report and others are all feeling the pinch.