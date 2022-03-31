AMD Stock Alert: Buy the Dip or Stay Clear?

Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) – Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report hasn’t been trading as well as Nvidia  (NVDA) – Get NVIDIA Corporation Report lately, but it’s done a pretty good job helping lead tech stocks higher.

Now though, it’s struggling. Shares are down almost 5% today after a downgrade from Barclays. It also follows Thursday’s 3.25% decline.

While yesterday’s fall wasn’t a crushing blow to the bull case, it was still disappointing as it was rejected from a key area on the chart and after making new highs on the month in the same session.

