AMD Stock: Advanced Micro Devices Scorches Fourth-Quarter Targets

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) late Tuesday scorched Wall Street’s targets for the fourth quarter. AMD stock jumped in extended trading.







The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company earned an adjusted 92 cents a share on sales of $4.83 billion in the December quarter. Analysts had expected AMD earnings of 76 cents a share on sales of $4.52 billion. In the year-earlier period, AMD earnings were 52 cents a share on sales of $3.24 billion.

In after-hours trading on the stock market today, AMD stock leapt 8.8%, near 127.05. During the regular session Tuesday, AMD stock rose 2.2% to close at 116.78.

Earnings report details to follow.

Follow Patrick Seitz on Twitter at @IBD_PSeitz for more stories on consumer technology, software and semiconductor stocks.

