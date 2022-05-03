AMD Stock: Advanced Micro Devices Beats Q1 Targets

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) late Tuesday beat analyst estimates for the first quarter thanks to strong sales of server chips for data centers. AMD stock jumped in extended trading.







X









The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company earned an adjusted $1.13 a share on sales of $5.89 billion in the March quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet expected AMD earnings of 91 cents a share on sales of $5.01 billion. In the year-earlier period, AMD earned 52 cents a share on sales of $3.445 billion.

In after-hours trading on the stock market today, AMD stock leapt 2.8% to 93.68. During the regular session Tuesday, AMD stock rose 1.4% to close at 91.13.

Earnings report details to follow.

AMD stock ranks No. 12 out of 30 stocks in IBD’s fabless chipmaker industry group, according to IBD Stock Checkup. It has a so-so IBD Composite Rating of 76 out of 99. IBD’s Composite Rating combines five separate proprietary ratings into one easy-to-use rating. The best growth stocks have a Composite Rating of 90 or better.

Follow Patrick Seitz on Twitter at @IBD_PSeitz for more stories on consumer technology, software and semiconductor stocks.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Zebra Technologies Leaps Over First-Quarter Goals But Gives Mixed Outlook

Monolithic Power Systems Earnings Surge Past Views In First Quarter

Semiconductor Stocks Out Of Favor Despite Positive Quarterly Reports

Best Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch: See Updates To IBD Stock Lists

Join IBD Live For Stock Ideas Each Morning Before The Open