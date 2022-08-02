AMD Reports Earnings Today. What to Expect.

Text size





Semiconductor analysts predict

AMD



will get hit by weakening industry demand for personal computers. But the chip maker’s gains against main rival Intel could soften the blow.

Investors will get a key update on chip maker’s businesses when AMD reports earnings today after the market close.

The Wall Street consensus estimates for

Advanced Micro Devices



(ticker: AMD) for the June quarter is revenue of $6.53 billion with adjusted earnings per share of $1.03. Analysts’ estimates for the current quarter’s revenue is $6.84 billion.

Overall industry demand for computers has been softening, which hurts AMD. Worldwide shipments for personal computers fell 15% in the June quarter from a year earlier, IDC reported last month. The research firm attributed the drop to “macroeconomic headwinds,” such as rising inflation, as well as supply-chain disruptions.

Last week, Intel posted June-quarter financial results that fell far short of Wall Street estimates. Tellingly, the company said its data-center server chip business would grow slower than the overall data-center market for the next two years.

Wall Street believes Intel’s admission of coming share losses will likely be good news for AMD.

On Monday, Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland analyst reaffirmed his Positive rating on AMD. “Despite Intel’s challenged print, we think AMD will fare much better, but PC may not be immune,” he wrote. “Given supply constraints and strong competitive position, we remain bullish on AMD Server [business].”

Earlier this week, KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst John Vinh also reiterated his Overweight rating on AMD. “We continue to see AMD benefiting from strong demand in U.S. cloud data center,” he wrote.

AMD shares were down 32% year to date as of midday trading on Monday. For the same period the

iShares Semiconductor ETF



(SOXX), which tracks the performance of the ICE Semiconductor Index, has declined 24%.

