AMD, Nvidia, Intel: Things Aren’t Looking Good for Semiconductors

The golden age of chip production appears to be fading, at least for now.

The just-completed second-quarter-earnings season confirms that the semiconductor makers are in for a tough time. 

AMD  (AMD) , Nvidia  (NVDA) , and Intel  (INTC) , three of the biggest players in the sector, reported completely different performances. But even when the results were encouraging, as in the case of Advanced Micro Devices, they results came up far short of allaying investors’ concerns. 

Advanced Micro Devices delivered 70% year-over-year revenue growth, to $6.6 billion, even as sales of personal computers slowed sharply. The company has benefited from strong demand from data centers.