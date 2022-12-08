AMD Likely To Gain Share In 4Q As Intel’s Gains Reverse, Analyst Says While Seeing Correction In 1H23

Citi analyst Christopher Danely’s channel checks indicate that order rates from the PC food chain remain depressed amid poor demand and excess inventory, and the data center end market is also rolling over.

It appears the share gains of Intel Corp’s (NASDAQ: INTC) CPU business in 3Q22 has reversed, and Danely expects Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) to gain back market share in 4Q22.

However, the analyst expects a poor PC environment to persist into 2023 and downside to Consensus estimates for Intel and AMD from the PC and data center food chains.

Danely’s checks indicate order rates from the data center end market are fading with a downside from the enterprise end market (roughly 40% of the data center end market) and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) Facebook .

The analyst continues to expect a correction in the data center end market in 1H23, and Danely’s C23 estimates are 24% below the Consensus on AMD and 9% below the Consensus on Intel.

Price Action: INTC shares traded higher by 0.73% at $28.54 on the last check Thursday.

Image by cebbi from Pixabay

Latest Ratings for INTC

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Equal-Weight Underweight Feb 2022 Raymond James Upgrades Underperform Market Perform Feb 2022 BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for INTC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

See more from Benzinga

Don’t miss real-time alerts on your stocks – join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.