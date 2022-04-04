AMD Stock Alert: Buy the Dip or Stay Clear?

AMD Extends Data Center Drive With $1.9 Billion Pensando Purchase

Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) – Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report said Monday it has agreed to a $1.9 billion takeover of enterprise services start-up group Pensando as the chipmaker pushes deeper into the lucrative data center market. 

AMD will pay $1.9 billion — less adjustments for working capital — for the Milpitas, California-based group, which includes blue-chip clients such as Goldman Sachs  (GS) – Get Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Report, IBM  (IBM) – Get International Business Machines Corporation Report, Microsoft  (MSFT) – Get Microsoft Corporation Report and Oracle  (ORCL) – Get Oracle Corporation Report as part of its customer base.

