AMD Earnings Beat Expectations. The Stock is Rising.

AMD stock has been under pressure this year, largely because of a weakening demand for PCs.

Advanced Micro Devices’ high-end server-chip business is thriving and taking share from Intel. That’s the key takeaway from





AMD

’s

latest quarterly results released on Tuesday. The chip maker’s stock jumped on the news in late trading.

Chip maker AMD said revenue from its EPYC server processor business more than doubled during the March quarter. In comparison, last week Intel (ticker:





INTC



) reported 22% year-over-year growth for its data-center server unit for the same period.