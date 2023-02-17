AMC’s Shudder In Spain Among Buyers Of Horror – EFM – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Fabian Forte’s Argenitian horror Legions (aka Legiones) has found buyers at the EFM.

The feature is headed AMC Networks’ Shudder in Spain, where distributor FilmSharks has struck a pay-TV and SVOD deal. AMC has also taken Eastern Europe rights.

In Latin America, FilmSharks struck a multi-territory theatrical release deal with Aman Kapur’s CineStar. This comprises Peru, Bolivia, Colombia and Central America (Nicaragua, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Salvador, Honduras and Dominican Republic).

The deals follow a North American deal struck with XYZ Films at Montreal’s Fantasia Fest following its premiere, as we reported first in July last year. Donau has also picked up several German-speaking territories.

Billed as ‘The Evil Dead meets Latin America,’ Legions follows a powerful sorcerer, who is locked away in an asylum as evil, demonic forces take control of Argentina. If he can escape and find his daughter, their combined strength could save the country, but she has forgotten her powers. The sorcerer is forced to reteach her the ways of magic so they can be humanity’s last hope against the ancient evil.

It stars Germán De Silva and Lorena Vega and was produced by Javier Diaz of Coruya Films.

Director Forte previously directed Dead Man Tells His Own Tale and was an assistant director on Terrified, which was a Shudder original. Guillermo Del Toro was attached to produce its remake.

Guido Rud of FilmSharks brokered the EFM deals on behalf of the filmmakers.