AMC stock gains after reporting 14th consecutive quarterly loss, fourth straight year in the red

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. reported a loss for a 14th consecutive quarter and fourth consecutive year Tuesday, but shares still gained in after-hours trading as the theater chain’s performance topped Wall Street’s reduced targets.

The movie-theater chain and meme-stock phenomenon reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $287.7 million, or 26 cents a share, compared with a net loss of 13 cents a share in the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, AMC AMC reported a net loss of 14 cents a share, worse than a loss of…