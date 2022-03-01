AMC quarterly results: Here’s what to expect

AMC (AMC) Entertainment will report quarterly results on Tuesday after the close. Investors have some idea of what to expect since the theater chain posted some of its preliminary numbers last month.

Shares of AMC were trading lower ahead of results amid an overall market sell-off.

These are the consensus estimates for major metrics, as compiled by Bloomberg data:

Adjusted (loss) per share: -16 cents

Revenue: $1.11 billion

Investors will be paying close attention to the earnings call this afternoon, as management has fielded questions from shareholders in the past.

AMC was a retail trader favorite last year — and among Yahoo Finance’s top 3 most searched tickers in 2021.

It’s been a volatile start of the year for so-called meme stocks like AMC and GameStop (GME). Shares of the theater chain gained more than 10% in February after a rough January. Year-to-date AMC is down more than 30%.

CEO Adam Aron has leaned into retail enthusiasm. The company has expanded into non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Last year it announced the creation of shareholder NFTs and revealed crypto payments offerings.

In early February AMC announced preliminary 4th quarter revenue of about $1.17 billion and adjusted EBITDA between $146.8 million and $151.8 million. Those preliminary figures beat Wall Street estimates. Shares rallied on the initial release.

“What was really impressive was the operating leverage. They had margins of 13%. On the third-quarter call, they said that EBITDA in this kind of scenario where revenues could be essentially what they were, would be break even,” said Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon, who covers the stock.

“It was a strong EBITDA. This doesn’t change how we’re thinking about 2022. People are unclear in terms of why they pre-announced this morning,” Beynon told Yahoo Finance Live last month. Beynon has an Underperform rating on the stock, and a $6 price target.

The stock has 3 Hold, and 5 Sell recommendations from Wall Street analysts, with an average price target of $6.34 per share.

