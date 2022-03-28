AMC Networks Ups Sylvia George To EVP In Performance Marketing – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Networks is strengthening its performance marketing team, promoting Sylvia George to EVP of the group, and adding former Audacy, Showtime and MTV exec Brian Swarth as Senior Vice President of Subscriber Engagement and Product Marketing.

George, who was promoted to EVP from her previous SVP role, reports to Miquel Penella, president of streaming services for AMC Networks, and Swarth reports to George.

The AMC Networks performance marketing group supports the company’s targeted streaming services, which currently serve more than 9 million customers across AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and the newly acquired anime streaming service, HIDIVE. The group’s goal is to be between 20 and 25 million total streaming subscribers by the end of 2025.

“Performance marketing is a critical function as we seek to continue to grow our portfolio of targeted streaming services and extend our position as the worldwide leader in targeted streaming,” Penella said. “I have worked with Sylvia for many years and she is a talented, creative and highly analytical executive who is the perfect leader for this very important team. We are pleased to recognize her contributions with this promotion and to welcome Brian as a new member of our organization. He has an extensive history of work and success in this area with some very established brands and we look forward to his contributions as he applies his talents and experience to our fast-growing targeted streaming business.”

Before moving to run performance marketing, George served as general manager of UMC (now ALLBLK) from 2018 to 2020. Prior to that she was president of U.S. distribution for RLJ Entertainment, which was later purchased by AMC Networks. In this role she managed distribution, sales and marketing across the Acorn TV, ALLBLK and RLJE Films businesses. Before her role with RLJE, she oversaw sales and marketing for Acorn Media prior to its purchase by RLJE.

Swarth was most recently head of podcast marketing for Audacy’s podcast division, which includes Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios, and previously spent more than a decade with Showtime and MTV in senior digital marketing and operations roles. Swarth began his career in interactive marketing at Warner Bros.