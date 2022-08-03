AMC Networks’ Sundance Now Boards Sky Comedy-Drama ‘The Lovers’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Sundance Now has joined Sky’s British comedy-drama series The Lovers, bagging itself rights in the U.S. and Canada. The AMC Networks streamer has been expected to board the show for a number of weeks and The Hamden Journal can now confirm its participation.

Sundance Now will become a co-producer on the show, which comes from Pure, Life and Doctor Foster producer Drama Republic in association with Sky Studios. Roanna Benn and Rebecca de Souza are executive producers for Drama Republic, with commissioning editors Liz Lewin and Manpreet Dosanjh as executive producers for Sky Studios. Hannah Pescod also serves as executive producer, with Chris Martin as producer. David Ireland is the writer and Justin Martin the director.

Roisin Gallagher (The Fall), Johnny Flynn (Beast, Emma) and Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones) star, and Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness) will play a major supporting role, as we told you a few weeks back.

The series follows Janet (Gallagher) as supermarket worker who doesn’t care about anything, including her life, and Seamus (Flynn) a handsome, self-centered, political broadcaster with what looks to be a perfect London life and a celebrity girlfriend (Eve). When they unexpectedly meet, they instantly clash – and yet also find themselves inextricably drawn to each other.

The series, which began shooting in Belfast this summer, will go out in the UK on Sky Atlantic and streaming service Now, and Sky’s Comcast family cousin NBCUniversal Global Distribution will sell the show internationally.

Sundance Now frequently dips into the UK market for shows. Just this year, it has had the U.S. debut of Ten Percent, the British remake of Netflix’s French hit Call My Agent, and acquired Showtrial, The Suspect and Anne from ITV Studios. It also streams A Discovery of Witches, State of the Union, Riviera, Back, Des and The Drowning among others.