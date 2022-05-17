AMC Networks Names Len Fogge Marketing Chief, Adds International Oversight To Portfolio Of Streaming Chief Miguel Penella – The Hamden Journal

AMC Networks has appointed industry vet Len Fogge as its head of marketing and also expanded the purview of streaming chief Miguel Penella, who will now also oversee the company’s international portfolio.

Both execs will report to AMC Networks Interim CEO Matt Blank.

As president of marketing, Fogge will lead global marketing and brand strategy including performance marketing, creative, and social for AMC Networks’ domestic and international portfolio of entertainment brands. In addition to well-established linear channels like AMC, BBC America and IFC, the roster also includes streaming outlets like AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder.

Penella, who has guided the company’s niche streaming strategy, will now also lead AMC Networks International, which reaches more than 125 countries.

In its most recent quarterly report, the company said it had 9.5 million streaming subscribers as of March 31, and remains on track to hit its goal of 20 million to 25 million by 2025.

“As we advance our differentiated targeted streaming strategy and continue our legacy of curating and showcasing excellent premium content, I couldn’t be more pleased to have Len and Miquel in these key roles,” Blank said. “I had the benefit of working with Len for many years at Showtime and there’s no one better when it comes to elevating brands and putting the customer experience first. Under Miquel, our streaming business has flourished, and with this new expanded role our international and streaming operations will be more closely aligned, enabling us to accelerate our growth.”

Fogge has been consulting for AMC Networks, helping it post strong returns for the final season of Better Call Saul, which drove more subscription additions to AMC+ than any other premiere of an original series. The exec previously was president of marketing and digital for NBC Entertainment and EVP, creative marketing, research and digital at Showtime Networks.

Prior to his AMC Networks stint, Penella was CEO of RLJ Entertainment, which was acquired by AMC Networks.

where he built the sought-after subscription streaming services Acorn TV, known for its high-quality British and international mysteries and dramas, and UMC (now ALLBLK), the first and largest subscription streaming service dedicated to Black film and television.