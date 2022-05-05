AMC Networks Hits 9.5M Streaming Subs In March – The Hamden Journal

AMC Networks hit 9.5 million streaming subs for the first quarter of 2022, up from just over 9 million sequentially and in a newly-antsy streaming world, recommitted to its long-term goal of 20-25 million subs by 2025.

The company behind The Walking Dead universe said revenues nosed up 3% to $804 million driven by growth in streaming and advertising revenue. It reported operating income of $64 million, adjusted operating Income of $103 million and diluted earnings of $0.39 (adjusted EPS was $0.54).

But quarterly numbers fell short of estimates, hitting the stock, which is currently trending lower in pre-market trade, down more than 6%,

Interim CEO Matt Blank (who stepped in for Josh Sapan last fall) will holding a conference call with investors at 10:30 am ET to discuss. Blank, meanwhile, called 2021 “a strong, pivotal year for AMC Networks. We met or exceeded all our guidance metrics, delivering the highest revenue in our company’s history and full-year U.S. advertising and subscription growth reinforcing the strength of our core business.”

The sub numbers “a significant milestone,” he said “Driven by the strength of our streaming brands and the depth of content within each of our offerings, and with our acquisition of global anime content distributor Sentai and the HIDIVE anime streaming. service, we deepened our position as the global leader in targeted streaming.” AMC has created a bucket of highly-curated, niche streaming services from indie fare to anime to horror fans and doesn’t seek to compete with the heavyweights of the sector. “We have great confidence in our unique streaming model and we’re more confident than ever that we’re pursuing the right strategy for our company, for the audiences we serve, and for our shareholders.”

He said 2022 “will be the biggest year for original content in our history,” including returns of Better Call Saul and Killing Eve. Shows greenlit during the quarter include new AMC+ and AMC originals series including The Walking Dead Universe’s Isle of the Dead, starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Straight Man, starring Bob Odenkirk, The Driver, starring Giancarlo Esposito, and Orphan Black: Echoes.

AMC reaffirmed financial guidance of low single-digital revenue growth and a 10% drop in operating income from 2021 on higher content and marketing spend, for free cash flow of $100 million.

