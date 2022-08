Text size





AMC Entertainment stock was down 7% in early trading Friday.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images





AMC



Entertainment, Cinemark, and other movie theater stocks tumbled on Friday after The Wall Street Journal reported that

Cineworld Group



was getting ready to file for bankruptcy.

The British cinema company, which owns Regal Cinemas, on Wednesday said that despite recovering attendance, admissions have stayed below expectations due to a limited slate of films to watch. It is now evaluating strategic options to generate liquidity and restructure its balance sheet, the company said.