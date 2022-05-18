AMC Just Bough a Bunch of National CineMedia. Its Stock Is Falling.

Text size





AMC Entertainment



stock rose in premarket trading on Wednesday after the world’s largest movie-theater chain disclosed that it owns a passive stake in









CineMedia.

The news came via a 13G filing late Tuesday, which showed AMC (ticker: AMC) now owns a 6.8% of U.S. movie theater advertiser National CineMedia.

Shares in AMC rose as much as 1.3% in premarket trading on Wednesday, before falling 1%. National CineMedia (NCMI) jumped 20%.

Meme stock favorite AMC last week reported first-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations, helped by the release of big-ticket films such as “The Batman.”

