AMC Entertainment’s Prospects Bright Despite Slow Film Releases, Says Analyst

-
Barrington Research analyst James C. Goss has reiterated the Market Perform rating on the shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC).
-
AMC reported strong Q3 earnings, above Street estimates. The softer film slate in the second half of Q3 offset a strong start, which featured carryover product from Q2, such as Top Gun: Maverick, as well as the July release of Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Thor: Love and Thunder.
-
Also Read: AMC Q3 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Company Sells 14.9 Million APE Shares, Q4 Blockbuster Slate
-
There is a robust slate of blockbusters, though the overall pace of releases appears to still be building back to a more normalized level, said the analyst.
-
Goss said AMC is the largest operator of Imax Corp (NYSE: IMAX) IMAX and Dolby Cinema screens.
-
The company also has its own PLF format, AMC Prime. With a blockbuster-heavy slate, PLF formats have done well in attracting consumers for a premium experience at a premium price.
-
He cited AMC has made efforts to grow the theatrical business and extend beyond traditional operations, including home delivery of concessions and retail sales of AMC-branded microwave popcorn. A branded credit card is targeted for the Q1 launch.
-
AMC is also seeking to leverage its circuit footprint with its recent Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) Zoom partnership to expand its meetings business with a function it feels would be of value to decentralized workforces.
-
Related: How To Trade AMC Entertainment Stock Before And After Q3 Earnings
-
Price Action: AMC shares are trading higher by 12.89% at $6.92 on the last check Friday.
-
Photo Via Company
Latest Ratings for AMC
|
Date
|
Firm
|
Action
|
From
|
To
|
Nov 2021
|
Wedbush
|
Downgrades
|
Neutral
|
Underperform
|
Sep 2021
|
Macquarie
|
Downgrades
|
Neutral
|
Underperform
|
Jun 2021
|
Wedbush
|
Maintains
|
Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for AMC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
See more from Benzinga
Don’t miss real-time alerts on your stocks – join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.