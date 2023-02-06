AMC Entertainment Is Tweaking Ticket Prices Based On Seat Location – The Hamden Journal

Theater chain AMC Entertainment is now shifting ticket prices depending on where seats are located in theaters in an initiative called Sightline AMC.

The seating selections based on their sightline of the movie screen within the auditorium include Value Sightline, Standard Sightline and Preferred Sightline sections. Standard Sightline, the most common, is sticking to the traditional ticket cost.

Value Sightline seats are primarily in the front row of the auditorium, and cheaper.

Preferred Sightline seats are typically in the middle of the auditorium and cost slightly more than Standard seats.

Stubs A-List members will have the Preferred Sightline premium waived to encourage membership in its loyalty program.

Sightline at AMC is applied to all showtimes that begin after 4 p.m. at participating locations and is not available on Discount Tuesday. AMC said it’s launched in select markets but didn’t specify which and is expected to continue expanding to AMC and AMC Dine-In locations by the end of 2023.