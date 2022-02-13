AMC Drops Teaser for ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6, ‘Interview With the Vampire,’ ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ and More

AMC Networks dropped a teaser during Super Bowl LVI Sunday featuring the first look at its Anne Rice series “Interview with the Vampire,” along with footage from the sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul,” the middle third of the 11th and final season of “The Walking Dead” and upcoming anthology “Tales of the Walking Dead,” the fourth and final season of “Killing Eve” and several other shows coming to AMC, streaming service AMC Plus or BBC America this year.

A longer 60-second version of the TV spot was released online, which teased the upcoming series “61st Street,” “Dark Winds,” “Moonhaven” and “That Dirty Black Bag.”

AMC’s “Interview with the Vampire,” adapted from Rice’s iconic novel of the same name, centers on the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (played by Jacob Anderson) as he relates the story of his life to a reporter, in particular how he was turned into a vampire and then mentored by Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). The show is currently in production in New Orleans.

Variety exclusively reported last year that AMC had acquired the rights to Rice’s book series “The Vampire Chronicles” and “The Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” comprising 18 titles in total. AMC first ordered “Interview With the Vampire” and recently greenlit a series based on Rice’s “Lives of the Mayfair Witches.”

While no premiere dates have been set for those series yet, Part 2 of “The Walking Dead’s” final season launched Sunday on AMC Plus and will debut on linear channel AMC next Sunday. “Killing Eve” Season 4 premieres Sunday, Feb. 27 on BBC America and AMC Plus, with new episodes airing Mondays on AMC. As revealed earlier this week, “Better Call Saul” will debut Part 1 of its sixth and final season April 18 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC, with the second batch of episodes set for a rollout beginning July 11.

