AMC CEO Says He’s Done Selling Stock After Unloading Another $7 Million

AMC CEO Adam Aron.

AMC Entertainment



Chief Executive Adam Aron sold another $7.1 million shares of the movie theater giant this week, and said he’s done selling the stock.

He has sold more than $40 million of stock since November.

“Back in August, I said that at age 67 I’d sell some AMC shares toward year-end, all trading decisions out of my hands, under guidelines of a Chase 10-b-5-1 plan spread over 3 months,” Aron said on Twitter. “Those sales are now all finished.