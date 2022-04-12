AMC Acquires 7 Bow Tie Cinemas Locations, More Than 60 Screens – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that the No. 1 exhibitor in the world, AMC Theatres, has made a deal with Bow Tie Cinemas to snap up and operate seven of their locations in Connecticut, upstate New York and Annapolis, Maryland. All in this this is north of 60 screens for AMC.

For those who’ll remember, Bow Tie at one point use to operate the late Ziegfeld Theatre in NYC on W. 54th Street which opened in 1969 and closed in 2016.

AMC’s absorption of Bow Tie venues in Connecticut include the Marquis 16, Royale 6, SoNo 8 (formerly Regent 8), Majestic 6 and Landmark 8, which will increase AMC’s share of cinemas in the Constitution State by more than 2x.

AMC gains Bow Tie’s Saratoga Springs 11 in upstate New York and Annapolis Mall 11 in Annapolis, Maryland. The circuit, I understand through sources, will keep employees intact at all these new locations.

Marquis 16, Landmark 8, Majestic 6 and Annapolis Mall 11 are scheduled to open the weekend of April 21, while the others are eyeing a reopening at the end of April.

Many of the chain’s popular amenities and AMC Stubs A-List loyalty program will go into effect.

Marquis 16, Royale 6, SoNo 8, Majestic 6, Landmark 8, and Annapolis Mall 11 were spruced up in recent years with recliner seats. Saratoga Springs 11, Marquis 16, Majestic 6 and Annapolis Mall 11, I understand, will have PLF screens.

AMC declined comment for the story.

Back in December, AMC reached lease agreements in the Los Angeles and Chicago markets for former Pacific and Arclight Cinemas including the Northridge Fashion Center 10 in California, Arclight Chicago 14 in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, in addition to the Grove and Glendale Galleria locations in the LA market.