Amber Sherrell died as the result of a decrease in oxygen delivered to her brain

Family Describes What It’s Like When A Loved One Dies By Suicide

Kim says her son, Bryson, was a happy, popular child, who volunteered to help children with disabilities. Brian says his son was funny, loved to play practical jokes, and that people were drawn to him. Peyton says her 20-year-old brother was the life and soul of the party and never left anyone out. That’s why the family says they never imagined that they would get a visit from police officers telling them that Bryson died by suicide. “I just remember closing my eyes real tight and opening them up again like I was dreaming. I just thought to myself, why?” Brian says. “When I heard the news, I think I just kind of made a conscious decision not to react. My mom was screaming. My dad was sobbing,” Peyton says. “I’m pretty angry about everything that happened. If there is a God, and he is a good God, why would he let this happen?” Hear more from the family, including why they are speaking out so soon after the January 16, 2022 tragedy, in the video above. On Wednesday’s episode of Dr. Phil, “Public Health Issue: Suicide,” hear from other families whose loved ones died by suicide. Plus, Dr. Phil shares coping strategies for families and warning signs and risk factors of suicidal people. Check local listings to see where you can watch. If you or a loved one needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-(800)-273-TALK (8255). WATCH: How To Cope And Heal When A Loved One Dies By Suicide TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Ask Dr. Phil