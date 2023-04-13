Amber Ruffin’s NBC Comedy Pilot ‘Non-Evil Twin’ Adds Three To Cast – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Christina Anthony (Mixed-ish), Ray Santiago (Ash vs. Evil Dead) and Melanie J. Newby (Halt & Catch Fire) are set as series regulars opposite Amber Ruffin in NBC comedy pilot Non-Evil Twin from Universal Television.

Written by Ruffin and Kenny Smith, the multi-camera pilot stars Ruffin playing the dual roles of twin sisters Angie and Amber. Angie is the ruthless CEO of AngieCorp, who is as heartless as she is rich. Angie instills fear in everyone she meets, except her caring sister, Amber, who only sees the good in her. Amber—a pushover when it comes to Angie—is forced to step in as the leader of AngieCorp, a Fortune 500 company, despite knowing little about business and even less about the way her sister has been running the corporation.

Anthony will play Christina, Angie’s assistant/acolyte who believes she’s the smartest person in the room and easily annoyed by others. Her ambition and devotion to Angie means she’ll do whatever it takes to help Amber keep up the ruse as faux-CEO.

Santiago will portray Tony, the well-meaning but brutally honest marketing VP dismissed by Angie but embraced by Amber, who is drawn to his oddball sweetness.

Newby is Amy, Angie’s tough-as-nails vegan cellmate, who refuses to put Angie on a pedestal like everyone else, and instead prefers to kick the pedestal out from under her.

Ruffin and Smith, who also serves as showrunner, executive produce with Straight To Cards’ Jenny Hagel, and Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker and Jason Carden for Sethmaker Shoemeyers. Straight To Cards’ Olivia Morris serves as co-executive producer. Kelly Park directs and executive produces. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces in association with Straight To Cards and Sethmaker Shoemeyers. Smith, Ruffin and Hagel have overall deals with UTV and Meyers and Shoemaker are under a first-look deal with the studio.

Anthony, an alum of Second City e.t.c. Chicago, recently was a series regular on Black-ish spinoff Mixed-ish and co-starred opposite Kristen Bell in the Netflix comedy The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. She’s repped by Marsh Entertainment, Innovative Artists and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Santiago co-starred on Starz’s Ash Vs. Evil Dead and recurred on Bad Judge, Touch, Raising Hope and Dexter. Feature film credits include Trashfire, Sex Ed, In Time, American Son, Meet the Fockers and Girl Fight. He’s repped by Venture Entertainment Partners and Global Artists Agency.

Newby’s television credits include AMC’s Halt & Catch Fire, Fox’s The Resident, HBO Max’s Doom Patrol and the BET+’s The Ms. Pat Show. She can also be seen in the Season 3 premiere of Starz’s Hightown as Lil’ Sal. On the big screen, she was most recently seen in Randall Park’s feature Shortcomings, which premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. She’s repped by The People Store, Tassell Talent Group Management and Myers & Down.