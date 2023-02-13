Amber Riley says she doesn’t do diets for weight loss

Amber Riley talks dieting in new Instagram post. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Amber Riley is setting the record straight on how and what she eats. On Feb. 10, the Masked Singer winner shared an Instagram video making one of her favorite salads.

“A LOT of y’all ask me about my ‘diet’. I do NOT do diets,” she wrote in the caption. “I DO listen to my body and eat intuitively. I do not starve and deprive myself of the things I like to eat anymore, I just don’t over indulge and I do try to cook instead of eating out all the time.”

In the video, the Glee alum shared that she hates arugula and spinach, but that she loves sprouts. “I have to have them in every salad,” the 36-year-old explained. Riley also added pears, strawberries and a sprinkle of cheese.

“I’ve done a LOT of work in therapy to mend my relationship with food,” the caption continued. “I’m still learning and unlearning things. This salad is one of my most favorite things to make. It’s tasty and really filling! I hope that you enjoy!”

Riley has recently used social media to speak out about feeling better in her skin. In a June 2022 Instagram post, she shared a video of herself sporting shorts. She captioned the post, “There was a time when I wouldn’t be caught dead in shorts. Now I’m like, LET THEM EAT CAKE.”

That same month, she took to Instagram to call out men who slid into her DMs on Instagram only after she lost weight, calling the move “fatphobic” — and reminding them nothing has changed “but the scale.”

In 2021, Riley told Yahoo Life how self-love is an “every day decision.”

“I don’t think it’s a complete destination where somebody just sits in it and then they’re confident all the time, they love themselves all the time,” she noted. “It’s an ongoing journey and it’s a decision that you make every single day.”

When asked what habits help her mental health the most, the multi-hyphenate responded, “Having a great routine helps me mentally. I get up at 9:30, I walk my dog. Getting out in nature is super-important for our mental health… California has such great weather, so making sure that the sun touches my skin, that energizes me. So I do have this routine, and finding those things that make you happy, or make your mind calm or make you feel good throughout the day is just essential.”

