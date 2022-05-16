Amber Heard’s new PR guru faced sex harass claims, has history of DUI arrests

The spin doctor representing Amber Heard during her legal battle against Johnny Depp is facing his own PR nightmare — after it emerged he has a history of DUI arrests and a reputation as an alleged sex pest.

David Shane also recently made inappropriate comments to a Post reporter, calling her “beautiful” and later asking her to meet him at his hotel before a planned interview.

Heard, 36, recently hired the PR guru and his company, Shane Communications, to deal with her court showdown with ex-husband Depp, who she has accused of being a boozed-up sexual abuser.

Shane also has a troubled past, however, including two DUI arrests in California that saw him sentenced to two days in county jail as well as forced into a program for people with alcohol problems, records show.

Since then, he has also been accused in a series of online posts of being a serial sex pest, with one woman detailing how she got him kicked off the exclusive dating app Raya after complaining about him.

Former model Hollie Doker, 32, told the Daily Mail that she was the author of a now-widely shared 2018 Facebook post that accused Shane of trying to “take complete advantage of me in his condo in west Hollywood” after the two went to upscale sushi restaurant Nobu on their second Raya date.

Hollie Doker accused David Shane of taking advantage of her. Twitter / Hollie Doker

“He started getting really aggressive, like ‘come to my bedroom, let’s have sex,’” she recalled, saying she “even lied to him and told him I was on my period because I just felt so uncomfortable.”

“He said ‘I took you on these amazing dates to these really great restaurants,’ insinuating that I owed it to him.

“At that point, he started getting super aggressive and he pushed my head down, towards that [his crotch]. I told him no and I got up,” she told the outlet.

“He got angry and was like ‘I’ll call you a f—ing Uber,’” alleged Doker, who could not be immediately reached Monday by The Post.

Industry insiders told the Mail that Shane has such a terrible reputation with women he has been dubbed “the walking #MeToo case of the PR world.”

Recently, he tried to get a female Post reporter to link up with him at his hotel on the empty promise of a meeting with Heard, amid her testimony about allegedly being sexually abused by Depp.

Amber Heard testifies in the courtroom on May 16, 2022. EPA/ Steve Helber

Johnny Depp looks toward the courtroom gallery at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia on May 16, 2022. EPA/ Steve Helber

When he first met the reporter in the Virginia courtroom two weeks ago, Shane twice touched her gently on the shoulder and told her, “You look beautiful.”

He then offered the reporter an exclusive sit-down with Heard — but told her to first meet him at his hotel, screenshots from their messages confirm.

After the reporter, who is in her early 30s, failed to agree to meet him there, the sit-down with Heard fell through.

The “Aquaman” actress ditched her former PR firm and hired Shane a few weeks into the bombshell trial after getting frustrated with the press coverage she was receiving, The Post reported at the time.

According to its LinkedIn page, Shane Communications was set up in 2021. Its “about us” section was offline Monday, as was much of Shane’s own online presence.

Prior to going it alone, Shane lost two senior jobs — with Hewlett Packard and Silicon Valley tech firm Juniper — in 2010 and 2012, the Mail said, the same years he was arrested for DUI.

In the first, he was sentenced to two days in county jail after withdrawing a not guilty plea in 2010 in San Mateo County for one where he accepted a conviction without having to admit guilt, according to records obtained by The Post.

He was also placed on probation for three years and put through an alcohol treatment program, the court docs show.

Amber Heard hired Shane Communications, to deal with her court showdown with Depp. shanecommunications.com

Shane was vice president of communications at Hewlett-Packard which was already carrying out an investigation into his behavior before he left the firm, sources told the Mail.

In 2012, Shane was arrested and charged with DUI again, in Palo Alto.

He again lost a job, this time as vice president of communications at Silicon Valley tech firm Juniper.

“Scandal at Juniper Leads to Exit of VP David Shane,” tweeted local trade magazine, SiliconAngle, in December 2018 — though the story it tagged has since been taken offline, with the Mail reporting it was scrubbed due to legal letters.

A spokesperson for Juniper told The Post on Monday that it “does not discuss former or current personnel matters publicly.”

“As a company, we have always taken internal allegations of any kind very seriously and are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive culture,” the spokesperson said when asked about Shane.

According to the Mail, a judge granted a petition to dismiss Shane’s 2010 DUI and hearings were also held in 2019 for the PR pro’s record to be cleared in the 2012 case.

Shane’s lawyer, Rebecca Kaufman, denied the allegations in a statement to The Post.

“David Shane adamantly denies Hollie Doker’s allegation, which dramatically conflicts with Ms. Doker’s original account that she posted over three years ago,” Kaufman said.

“Moreover, Mr. Shane never acted inappropriately with a New York Post reporter, via telephone or in the courtroom. He looks forward to clearing his name by sharing screen shots of his full text exchange with the reporter, who was hoping to get an exclusive interview with Mr. Shane’s client Amber Heard.”

Shane denies Doker’s allegations. Twitter / Hollie Doker

“It’s easy to get distracted by anonymous, false accusations, but the focus should be on the merits of the defamation case pending in Fairfax County, Virginia and the relevant facts presented at trial,” she said, referring to the ongoing legal battle between Heard and Depp.

Raya also said it would not comment on Doker’s allegations.

But a spokesperson for the dating app noted, “In the rare instances we receive a report regarding predatory, harassing, violative, or otherwise inappropriate behavior by a member, we take it very seriously and have a zero-tolerance policy.

“In the event such a report is determined to be reasonably credible, we take action to remove the offending member from our community,” the statement said.