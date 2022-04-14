Amber Heard verbally abused ex-assistant, testimony claims

FAIRFAX, Va. — Amber Heard verbally abused her assistant and paid her “very poorly,” the former employee testified Thursday — as a second Johnny Depp super-fan was barred from the defamation trial.

Personal assistant to the stars, Kate James worked for Heard from 2012 and 2015, and gave biting testimony via deposition on the third day of the explosive case.

She described Heard as a “very dramatic” boss who only paid her $25 an hour, about half her usual rate. She also said a “very insecure” Heard, who got mad any time she talked to Depp, berated James in a “blind rage” and regularly sent her a “barrage of abusive text messages between 2 and 4 a.m.”

She even claimed Heard verbally abused her family members, saying: “Her poor sister was treated like the dog that you kick basically.”

The ex-employee said she never saw Heard with a black eye, broken nose, bumps, bruises or swelling, and speculated the “age gap” between the former couple might have been the cause of some of their now-infamous martial trouble.

James’ disdain for Heard’s lawyer was so apparent in her deposition that it left the courtroom laughing and the judge calling for order.

Depp, 58, is seeking $50 million in damages from Heard, 35, who he claims defamed him when she wrote in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that she was a victim of “sexual violence.” While Depp wasn’t named in the op-ed, the actor claims it ruined his reputation and career after it was widely assumed Heard was writing about their five-year relationship.

Meanwhile, James called Depp a “total gentleman” and “very kind,” adding the “Black Mass” actor would always go out of his way to be nice to her son, Max.

“James testified under oath her experience working in a troubling, under-paid and abusive work environment during her employment with Ms. Heard,” a source close to Depp told the Post. “…she never once saw or heard anything related to allegations of physical violence between the two and in fact, suffered her own various forms of abuse at the hands of Amber.”

In the Fairfax, Va. court on Thursday, at least four officers surrounded one Depp fan, escorting her out and barring her from re-entering the courtroom. She is the second fan to be banned from watching the trial in person, although the reasons behind both decisions were not immediately clear.

After James testified, the jury heard from Dr. Laurel Anderson, the former couple’s Los Angeles-based marriage counselor, whose deposition was played on video.

“They engaged in what I saw as mutual abuse,” Anderson said, explaining that both had upbringings marred by abuse and the two often triggered one another.

Notably, Anderson, who saw the couple in 2015 and 2016, said she saw “multiple bruises” on Heard’s face in person during a solo session she had with the actress.

During their couples session, Heard often interrupted Depp and spoke over him, and the actor walked out of the sessions on more than one occasion.

Still, “it was a point of pride to [Heard] if she felt disrespected to initiate a fight …. If he was going to leave her to deescalate [a] fight, she would strike him to keep him there. She would rather be in a fight to keep him there,” the doc said.

Gina Deuters, a friend of Depp, took the stand next, but Judge Penney Azcarate dismissed her after about 30 minutes of testimony when it was revealed she had watched clips of the trial online, including witness testimony.

Azcarate also told the jury to disregard the entirety of Deuters’ testimony.

The trial has wrapped up for the week and continue on Monday.

Still to come is testimony from high-profile figures like Elon Musk, James Franco, Ellen Barkin, and the former couple themselves.