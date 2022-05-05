Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp ‘hated,’ was jealous of James Franco

James Franco and Amber Heard at the 2015 premiere of The Adderall Diaries. Heard claims Johnny Depp was jealous of Franco. (Photo: FilmMagic)

Amber Heard claims one of the 14 times she was abused by Johnny Depp was because he was jealous of her co-star, actor James Franco. On Thursday, a jury heard the actress’s version of events about that infamous 2014 Boston plane fight where she claims she was slapped and kicked by Depp in an inebriated rage.

Heard was filming The Adderall Diaries with Franco at the time. They previously worked together on Pineapple Express.

“It was a nightmare,” Heard said. “[Johnny] was mad at me for taking the job with James Franco. He hated, hated James Franco and was already accusing me of secretly having a thing with him in my past.”

Depp and Heard were flying back on a private plane together from Boston to Los Angeles during the alleged incident. They previously argued about Franco the night before.

“He gets on the plane and I just knew every cell of my body something was wrong,” Heard continued. “I already know that he’s drunk, I already know he’s using, he reeks of weed and alcohol. His breath smelled so bad. I could anticipate that there was a no-win situation here. There’s no me talking myself out of this or talking him down.”

Heard claims Depp was asking her vulgar questions about Franco, whom she kissed in the film.

“[Johnny] was saying really disgusting things about my body, how I liked it,” Heard recalled. “He called me a go-getter, he called me a slut.”

Heard looked at the jury, adding, “I struggle to be able to tell you how embarrassed I was because he was… asking me if I liked it… Did I ask James to do this and this to me.”

Heard said she changed seats in order to disengage from Depp.

“He starts throwing things at me. Ice cubes, utensils… talking about what an embarrassment I am,” she recalled. “He sits down in front of me at one point… and he slaps my face.”

Heard said when she got up again, Depp kicked her.

“I feel this boot in my back. He just kicked me in the back. I fell on the floor,” she testified. “No one did anything.”

This is one of the rare instances in Depp and Heard’s he said-she said where there were witnesses. The pair had a member of their security team on the plane as well as Keenan Wyatt, a sound technician and friend. Wyatt testified on behalf of Depp earlier during the trial and said no assault occurred.

Wyatt previously told the jury Heard was giving Depp “the cold shoulder” on the plane. Wyatt said he tried to intervene on the actor’s behalf and told Heard how much Depp loved her.

“All of a sudden she snapped and started yelling at me. ‘How dare you talk to me? Get away from me.’ So I went back to my seat and minded my own business,” he told the jury, saying Heard “was abruptly loud.”

Depp has denied this plane fight happened and denied he was intoxicated. He admitted to being on opiates, testifying how he was addicted to pain pills for years, which is why he passed out in the bathroom on the plane. The jury heard, once again, an audio recording of Depp moaning loudly.

Franco was listed as a possible witness for Heard, but will not be testifying, Yahoo Entertainment can confirm.

