Amber Heard Shares Pics She Covertly Took of ‘Passed Out’ Depp

During her second day of testimony in a contentious lawsuit brought by ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard said she began snapping pictures of Depp passed out during his increasingly frequent binges because it was the only way to get anyone to believe the superstar actor was abusing drugs and alcohol.

“I’d been in a relationship with Johnny for over a year, coming up on two years,” the actress testified on Thursday morning. “And I had already noticed that there was this pattern of behavior changes with him that would make my life significantly more complicated, or peaceful, difficult, or wonderful, depending on what… he was using. And I only could tell what he was using because I would have to look for clues.”

Depp would “pass out, and get sick and lose control of himself,” Heard said on the stand. “And then people would pick him up and clean him up and fix it. And he wouldn’t either remember, or he would deny it, or he would accuse me of saying that this had happened when it didn’t. And there was no one to back me up. [It was] just him, his employees, and everyone who had been taking care of him versus my word, and so I started to take pictures [to] say, ‘Look, this is happening.’”

At one point during their tumultuous relationship, Depp “shared drugs with my dad,” Heard testified, saying that her father, at the time, “was addicted to the same thing Johnny was.” Depp’s lawyer objected, calling the allegation hearsay. But Heard explained that she was there at the time, and watched it happen.

The actress is testifying in a $50 million defamation lawsuit Depp filed against her over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which Heard did not name Depp but referred to herself as a domestic violence survivor. Depp claims the piece damaged his career and falsely painted him as an abuser.

Heard also told the jury that she had become attached to Lily Rose and Jack, the two children Depp had with French model Vanessa Paradis, his ex-partner. She called them “these beautiful, wildly intelligent little weirdos… I was falling in love with them.”

In 2013, a then-14-year-old Lily Rose developed a “crush” on an unnamed “famous musician over the age of 18,” Heard said in court on Thursday.

“I didn’t agree that this gentleman… spend the night at the house,” Heard continued. “And I felt protective over Lily Rose, and concerned, and naturally, they’re not my children. And I understand that. So I understand why Johnny got so upset with me. But… she was so young, I just felt protective.”

The Aquaman actress started her testimony at the Fairfax County Circuit Court on Wednesday, saying, “I struggle to find the words to describe how painful this is. This is horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything.”

In her first day on the stand, Heard detailed the demise of their whirlwind relationship, saying that the first time she was hit by Depp “changed my life.”

Johnny Depp Searched Her Vagina for Cocaine and Threatened to Kill Her, Amber Heard Testifies

“I was sitting on the couch having a normal conversation. He was drinking. I think he was using cocaine because there was a jar—a jar—of cocaine on the table. There’s music playing, smoking cigarettes and I ask him about the tattoo he has on his arm.”

The tattoo on Depp’s upper right arm initially read “Winona Forever,” in honor of his then fiancée Winona Ryder. However when the pair split in 1993 he altered the tattoo to “Wino Forever”.

“To me it looked like black marks, I didn’t know what it said,” Heard testified. “I said, ‘What does it say?‘ He said, ‘It says Wino,’ and I thought he was joking and I laughed. He slapped me across the face and I laughed.

“I laughed because I didn’t know what else to do. I thought this must be a joke. Because I didn’t know what was going on.”

She went on to detail several incidences of alleged physical and verbal abuse, including Depp performing a forced “cavity search” of her vagina in search of his cocaine.

