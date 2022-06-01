Amber Heard Says She Is “Heartbroken” By Verdict For Johnny Depp – The Hamden Journal

Amber Heard said that the “disappointment I feel today is beyond words,” in her first public reaction to a jury’s verdict finding her liable for defaming ex-husband Johnny Depp in an op ed in The Washington Post.

Heard left the courtroom after the verdict was read, with her attorneys following behind. She stared down as the verdicts were read, but did look at the jurors as they were polled afterward.

“I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband,” Heard said in the statement.

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.

“I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK.

“I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly.”

The jury did find in Heard’s favor in one of her counterclaims.