Amber Heard is ‘broke’ due to legal fees, lavish spending

Amber Heard can’t pay the $10.4 million she owes Johnny Depp, her lawyer revealed Thursday — as sources told The Post the actress is “broke” due to hefty legal fees associated with the bombshell defamation trial.

“Oh, no, absolutely not,” Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, told NBC’s “Today” when asked if the actress had the means to cover the hefty judgement handed down by the jury on Wednesday.

The high-profile court battle with her ex-husband has left the 36-year-old actress hurting for cash, according to sources, including one who also placed the blame on Heard’s past lavish spending, on travel, clothes, gifts and wine.

Multiple sources said the “Aquaman” star had to switch legal representation and is now relying on her homeowners insurance policy to cover the cost of her current attorneys in the case.

The bill for Heard’s attorney has mostly been footed by The Travelers Companies under terms of the actress’ insurance policy, sources said.

A vice president of the insurance firm, Pamela Johnson, was spotted in the Fairfax, Virginia court with Heard multiple times throughout her trial. Neither Johnson nor Travelers returned calls from The Post.

Pamela Johnson, a vice president of The Travelers Companies, was spotted multiple times in the courthouse with Amber Heard. Steve Helber/AP

Legal experts said using homeowner insurance policies is common in defamation cases.

“It’s a little oddity that most people don’t know. In most homeowner insurance policies, there is coverage if you are sued for defamation based on how much you pay through coverage,” Heather Heidelbaugh, a Pennsylvania trial attorney, told The Post.

While the insurance company then hires and pays for the attorney, Virginia lawyer Jeremiah Denton said most policies have a clause that stipulates that judgement costs won’t be covered.

“The insurance company will keep in its back pocket the option of denying coverage at the end of the day — denying coverage means refusing to pay the plaintiff, in this case Mr. Depp,” Denton said.

Sources say that Heard is strapped for cash following the trial. JIM WATSON/EPA

“A lot of insurance policies provide coverage for defamation but they have an exclusion in, which says ‘we will not cover any intentional wrongdoing,’ ” Denton said. “In order to win a defamation case against a public figure, you have to show intentional wrongdoing. Sometimes what it requires to get the judgment kicks you out of the policy that may pay for the judgment. That’s the dilemma.”

The latest from the Johnny Depp defamation trial:

Representatives for Heard and Bredehoft also didn’t respond to The Post’s request for comment about the star’s financial situation.

Johnny Depp was awarded $10 million in the defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. Shawn Thew/REUTERS

Heard’s net worth has been estimated at between $1.5 and $2.5 million as of Thursday, according to the Celebrity Net Worth site and other outlets — a far cry from what she now owes Depp in the wake of the jury’s ruling.

Keep up with today’s most important news Stay up on the very latest with Evening Update.

Amid the lurid six-week defamation trial, Heard and multiple witnesses had testified that the actress might not have the funds to actually pay her ex-husband.

Court testimony revealed that Heard was paid $1 million for 2018’s “Aquaman” and another $2 million for the sequel, which is due out next year. Her role in that movie has been significantly reduced.

Witnesses testified about how Heard lost several brand endorsements — including one with L’Oreal — after Depp’s lawyer launched a smear campaign against her.

Heard also never made good on her promise to donate the $7 million she received from Depp in their 2016 divorce settlement to the American Civil Liberties Union and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

She testified the donations were delayed because of her legal fees and bills.

A representative for the ACLU told jurors that the actress cut the last check for the charity in 2018 but then stopped making payments because “we learned she was having financial difficulties.”

Heard speaks with her legal team during a lunch break at the courthouse on May 4. Elizabeth Frantz/AP

Depp sued Heard in 2019. She testified that she had every intention of still making the donations, telling jurors: “I would love him to stop suing me so I can.”

Pending an appeal from Heard, Depp could still potentially claim the money he was awarded by garnishing his ex-wife’s wages from her two upcoming movies, levy her assets or even seize her house in California’s Yucca Valley, experts told The Post.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom desert oasis has been valued at $1 million. Heard purchased it in 2019 for $570,000 under a private trust in the name of her accountant, according to property records seen by The Post.

Litigator Brett Turnbull said judgements in Virginia are good for 10 years and have the ability to be extended.

“[Heard] could be subject to this judgment for up to 30 years. If she suddenly had a new infusion of money – that can discovered by [Depp] and pursued,” Turnbull, a founding partner at Turnbull Holcomb & Lemoine, said.

Reps for Depp didn’t comment.