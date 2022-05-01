Amber Heard fires PR team days before she’s set to testify after tons of bad press

Actress Amber Heard has been upset with the coverage she’s getting amid her court battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp — so much so that she switched to a new public relations team ahead of her highly-anticipated testimony next week, The Post has learned.

The “Aquaman” star ditched crisis PR firm Precision Strategies Thursday, after getting frustrated with the press she’s received since the bombshell defamation trial kicked off last month.

“She doesn’t like bad headlines,” one source said.

Another source said Heard, 36, was “frustrated with her story not being told effectively.”

The actress — who is expected to take the stand in Fairfax, Virginia, as soon as Tuesday — now has consulting firm Shane Communications on retainer, sources said.

The switch-up came after several brutal days of testimony from Depp’s witnesses and a fiery social media mob turning against Heard.

Her new PR team has experience working against Depp in his failed 2017 lawsuit against his former business managers, The Management Group, and helped highlight its cross-complaint alleging the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star needed to hire a shrink for his “compulsive spending” habit of $2 million per month.

Amber Heard has hired a new public relations team ahead of her testimony in her court battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in a defamation trial over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote in 2018. Michael Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP

Still, communications experts told The Post Heard’s new flacks have an uphill battle ahead of them.

“After years of narrative building you can’t change the public’s opinion in the three weeks when someone is suing you in a case,” a crisis management PR insider said.

Ex-Pete Buttigieg campaign maven Lis Smith added: “It’s crazy to change teams in the middle of a trial like this because you don’t like the headlines.”

She said that Heard’s ex-firm Precision Strategies, which was co-founded by former Obama adviser and deputy campaign manager Stephanie Cutter, is “one of the best crisis firms” — “but they can’t rewrite the history of what’s happened.”

Heard hired consulting firm Shane Communications before she begins testifying on Tuesday. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL

Depp, 58, is suing Heard for $50 million, claiming his ex-wife defamed him in a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post where she discussed being a victim of domestic violence. He had filed a similar lawsuit in the UK, against “The Sun,” and lost.

The actor — who denies Heard’s claims of abuse, including that he sexually assaulted her — was not named in the essay at the center of the ongoing trial, but he claims it clearly referenced him and ruined his career, damaged his reputation and cost him tens of millions of dollars.

Heard has never wanted cameras in the courtroom in the first place, but Depp’s team won the fight to have the entirety of the trial testimony live-streamed, meaning neither team could cherry-pick what information made its way out of the courtroom.

Precision Strategies, Shane Communications and reps for Depp declined to comment.

A supporter of Depp holding a sign outside the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 11, 2022. Photo by SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images