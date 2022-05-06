Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp pushed Kate Moss down stairs

Amber Heard suddenly dropped Kate Moss’ name in Johnny Depp’s bombshell defamation trial Thursday, as she alleged the actor once pushed the British supermodel down the stairs.

Heard, 36, made the claim during day two of her testimony in Fairfax, Virginia, as she detailed a slew of violent fights she allegedly had with Depp over the course of their soured romance.

The “Aquaman” actress briefly mentioned Moss while describing when she punched Depp in the face for the first time out of fear he was going to shove her sister Whitney down a staircase.

Heard said she and her then-husband had been fighting on the mezzanine of the stairs in one his many penthouses in March 2015 when her sister got in between them.

“She threw herself in the line of fire,” Heard said of her sister. “She was trying to get Johnny to stop. Her back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her.

“I don’t hesitate and wait — I instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs.”

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp at the Cannes festival on May 10, 1997. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Amber Heard alleged that Johnny Depp pushed Kate Moss down a flight of stairs. EPA

Depp leaves for a recess during the defamation trial against his ex-wife at Fairfax County Circuit Court, in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 5, 2022. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS

Moss and Depp dated between 1994 and 1998.

Heard first made the Moss staircase allegation when she testified during Depp’s other defamation trial in the UK in 2020.

Describing the same fight involving her sister, Heard told the British court at the time: “I remembered information I had heard [that] he pushed a former girlfriend — I believe it was Kate Moss — down the stairs. I had heard this rumor from two people and it was fresh in my mind.”

Depp and Moss dated between 1994 and 1998. WireImage

Heard is defending herself in Virginia against claims she defamed Depp. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS

In that trial, Depp’s lawyers accused Heard of fabricating the Moss “rumor” and dropping it into her testimony at the last minute out of spite.

The lawyer said Heard had never previously mentioned the claim, including in her deposition and witness statements ahead of that trial.

Moss hasn’t ever publicly addressed Heard’s claim that Depp pushed her down the stairs.

Heard is defending herself in Virginia against claims she defamed Depp when she wrote a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”