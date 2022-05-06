Amber Heard appears to recoil as she and Johnny Depp nearly lock eyes in court

FAIRFAX, Va. — Amber Heard and Johnny Depp almost came face to face in court after her harrowing testimony Thursday.

Heard, 36, was getting off the stand for a court recess after she broke down in sobs as she attempted to describe Depp, 58, allegedly abusing her with a bottle.

Depp, who is blind in his left eye and near-sighted in his right, seemed to walk up to the stand in Heard’s direction — when the former couple appeared to nearly make eye contact.

Heard, looking frightened, took a step back from her ex-husband before a court officer put his hand toward Depp’s chest.

The “Edward Scissorhands” actor appeared to shrug and turn away as a female court officer escorted Heard back to her seat, while Depp went out the back of the courthouse for a smoke during a 15-minute break.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star has been keeping his eyes away from Heard since their bombshell defamation trial began on April 11.

Depp has been taking notes throughout the trial, and was spotted holding a notebook that read, “Built To Last” with a drawing of a green figure with a crown on its head.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard appeared to almost make eye contact after Heard’s testimony on May 5, 2022. Reuters

Depp approached the stand as the court went to recess. Reuters

He is suing Heard for defamation over her 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp was never mentioned by name in the piece, however he claims it clearly referenced him.

During Heard’s direct examination, she described a traumatic fight in March 2015 while the then-married couple was staying in Australia as Depp worked on the fifth “Pirates of the Caribbean” film.

Heard said in her dramatic testimony the couple argued over Depp’s drinking before he held a broken bottle of booze to her face and threatened to cut her up. She said he ripped off her clothes and penetrated her with a bottle in the massive fight.

Heard testified about a 2015 fight in Australia she had with Depp where she claimed he penetrated her with a liquor bottle. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO / POOL

The 2015 fight is where Depp severed his finger. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP

Depp, who was left with a severed finger after the incident, trashed the mansion while never going to sleep that night, writing on the walls of the home with blood from his fingertip, Heard told the jury.

“As Mr. Depp’s counsel correctly predicted in their opening statements last month, Ms. Heard did indeed deliver ‘the performance of her life’ in her direct examination,” a spokesperson for Depp told The Post in a statement.