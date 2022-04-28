Amber Heard admitted the poop in her shared bed with Johnny Depp was ‘a horrible practical joke,’ a security guard testified

Actor Amber Heard attends her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against her, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., April 28, 2022.Michael Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

Amber Heard owned up to the poop found on her shared bed with Johnny Depp, a security guard for Depp testified.

She called it “a horrible practical joke gone wrong,” the guard said.

Heard later blamed the poop on her teacup Yorkies.

Amber Heard took responsibility for the poop in her shared bed with Johnny Depp the night after an explosive fight, according to one of Depp’s security guards, who testified that she called it “a horrible practical joke.”

Starling Jenkins, a member of Depp’s security team, testified about the feces in the trial between Heard and Depp on Thursday.

Depp is suing Heard, alleging she defamed him when she described herself as a victim of domestic violence in a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post, and that she in fact physically and verbally abused him. Heard has denied the allegations and countersued, alleging Depp beat her on multiple occasions while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Jenkins testified about the time surrounding Heard’s 30th birthday dinner, on April 21, 2016. Depp was late to the party in the couple’s shared Los Angeles penthouse apartment, the actor testified earlier in the trial because he was having an in-depth conversation with his business manager about the unexpectedly disastrous state of his finances. After the dinner, Depp alleged, Heard berated and hit him.

Actor Johnny Depp arrives during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., April 28, 2022.Michael Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

Depp left Heard in the apartment while he went to his house in Hollywood Hills. The next morning, after Heard left on a scheduled trip to Coachella, a housekeeper found fecal matter on Depp’s side of the couple’s shared bed.

“My initial response to that was, I laughed,” Depp testified earlier, describing the reaction to seeing a photo of the feces. “It was so outside, it was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh.”

Jenkins testified about accompanying Heard on the Coachella trip. Before he, Heard, her sister, and a friend of hers left for the music festival, Jenkins fetched Heard’s luggage and two dogs.

Story continues

He later had “a conversation pertaining to the surprise she left in the boss’s bed,” Jenkins testified, which he referred to as “the defecation.”

Heard described it as “a horrible practical joke gone wrong,” Jenkins said.

Depp testified earlier in the trial that he didn’t speak to Heard until more than a month later, following his mother’s death.

Heard blamed the poop on her two dogs, an explanation Depp found unpersuasive since they were teacup Yorkies that he said weighed about 4 pounds each.

“I lived with those dogs. I picked up their funk. It was not the dogs,” Depp said.

Read the original article on Insider