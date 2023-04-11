‘Amber Brown’ Comedy Series Canceled By Apple TV+ After One Season – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ has opted not to renew for a second season Amber Brown, its single-camera kids/family comedy series based on the bestselling books by Paula Danziger, which is headlined by Sarah Drew and child actor Carsyn Rose. The news comes more than eight months after the series’ 10-episode first season was released on July 29. I hear the options on the cast have lapsed.

The Boat Rocker-produced Amber Brown, which also stars Darin Brooks and newcomer Liliana Inouye, was written and directed by Bonnie Hunt, who also served as executive producer and showrunner.

The series stars Rose as the title character, an everykid who is going through what children of divorced partners experience, and making sense of her new family dynamic through her sketches and video diary. Drew plays Amber’s mother; Brooks plays Sarah’s boyfriend, Max; Inouye plays Amber’s friend Brandi Colwin.

Bob Higgins and Jon Rutherford executive produced for Boat Rocker.