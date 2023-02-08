Amazon’s Kelly Day Restructures Prime Video International – The Hamden Journal

Prime Video is restructuring its international business along regional lines in EMEA, APAC and the Americas.

Kelly Day, VP of Amazon’s Prime Video, has rejigged the Bosch and The Boys streamer with expanded roles for Barry Furlong and Gaurav Gandhi.

Furlong, currently VP of Prime Video Europe, is adding all Africa and Middle East businesses to his role and will lead EMEA.

Gandi takes on a new role as lead for the APAC region, adding Japan and South East Asia to his current role overseeing India. Sushant Sreeram, Director – SVOD Business, will become Prime Video Country Director for India to replace Gandhi.

Kari Roe remains in charge of the Americas (Brazil, Mexico, Latin America and Canada), Australia and New Zealand.

Director of International Expansion, Josh McIvor, who has overseen Prime Video’s expansion in Africa and South East Asia, will continue to own “priority international Prime Video initiatives that sit outside a regional remit.”

The changes will go into effect in early April.

In a memo to staff, Day said: “This new organizational structure is designed to enable us to reach our ambitious goals for global growth while remaining the most local of the global streaming services. It will also expand the career development options for Prime Video International team members. Our plans are designed to create global consistency in our ways of working, simplify decision-making across our increasing number of priority countries and regions, and allow us to quickly scale Prime Video globally while retaining our focus on delivering for local customers.”

The changes take place in early April. They follow a major restructure of Amazon Studios in the U.S., with Marc Resteghinim Laura Lancashire and an unnamed third IP- and talent-focused exec reporting into Amazon Studios co-heads of TV Vernon Sanders and Albert Cheng. They also follow the departures of key international execs such as Georgia Brown and Kaspar Plueger.