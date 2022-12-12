Amazon’s Jill Arthur Joins Fifth Season & Noah Greenshner Promoted – The Hamden Journal

Fifth Season has bolstered its television ranks.

The company formerly known as Endeavor Content has hired Amazon’s Jill Arthur and promoted Noah Greenshner.

Arthur was previously a Senior Development and Programming Executive at Amazon Studios for nine years and joins as EVP, TV Development and Production. She has worked across comedy and drama on projects including The Power, Nicole Kidman’s Expats, Hanna, With Love, The Wilds, The Tick, Red Oaks, Catastrophe and Forever as well as development on a number of projects with Kidman’s Blossom Films such as A Good Marriage, Pretty Things and Hope. She also developed a TV remake of Girl with the Dragon Tattoo with The Crown producer Left Bank.

She previously worked at Jerry Weintraub Productions, including early development of Westworld for HBO, and started her career as an agent at ICM.

Greenshner has been promoted to EVP, TV Development and Production. He was previously SVP. He joined the studio when it started in 2018 from Legendary and has worked across series including Severance, Nine Perfect Strangers and Wolf Like Me.

The pair will both report to Joe Hipps, President, TV Development and Production.

“Noah has been an invaluable member of the Fifth Season family since the TV studio began in 2018 as Endeavor Content and his leadership in this new role will continue as we take our TV business to the next level. I enjoyed working with Jill when she was a buyer, but very happy that she’s part of the team, bringing her expertise and passion for developing great dramas, comedies and her eye for adapting strong source material. I’m excited to build on the great year we’ve had with this best-in-class team,” said Hipps.