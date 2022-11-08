Amazon’s ‘German Crime Story’ Lands Distributor — Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

OneGate Media Lands Sales Rights To Amazon’s ‘German Crime Story’

EXCLUSIVE: OneGate Prime Video has take international sales rights to German Crime Story: Deadlock (aka German Crime Story: Tied Up), the upcoming Prime Video drama original. The Neue Bioskop Television true-crime series, inspired by the notorious Acid Barrel murders in Germany in the 1990s, debuts on Amazon’s streaming SVoD service in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy in January 2023. Oliver Masucci (Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, Dark) stars as serial killer Raik Doormann, with Michael Proehl and Dirk Morgenstern (Kahlschlag) heading the writing team, which also includes Max Eipp, Dinah Marte Golch and Mark Monheim. Florian Schwarz directs and Dietmar Güntsche is producing. “The Acid Barrel Murders in Hamburg are one of the most harrowing and spectacular crimes in Germany’s criminal history,” said Tania Reichert-Facilides, Managing Director of Germany-based distributor OneGate. “Media “Captivatingly told, with strong characters that take you back to the 80s, German Crime Story: Deadlock is a commentary on social justice and truth seeking that is gripping throughout.”

Canada-France Series Lab Formed

Series Mania Forum, Telefilm Canada, the CNC, and the Banff World Media Festival are partnering in a new joint venture, Canada-France Series Lab. The lab is designed to encourage and facilitate the development of new relationships between Canadian and French producers, and ultimately create new co-production opportunities, while fostering the development of projects with strong international potential. A year-long initiative, it will kick off at Series Mania Forum 2023 and wrap at the 2024 event. A selection of 15 producers from each country will be invited to participate with four to five projects selected by a jury of experts and invited to participate in a series of professional workshops. The first workshop will be held in person at Banff in June 2023, followed by a virtual coaching cycle from September 2023 to March 2024. At Series Mania Forum in 2024, the projects will be presented to potential international financiers. A call for producers for the program opens on November 23 and closes on January 23, 2023. A webinar explaining more will be held on November 21 — register here.