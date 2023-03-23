Amazon’s ‘Butch & Sundance’ Series Sets Showrunners – The Hamden Journal

Amazon has set the creative team for its Butch & Sundance series.

The adaptation, which has Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell in talks to star, will see Alex Metcalf serve as showrunner with Kaz Firpo and Ryan Firpo serving as co-showrunners.

The project, which landed a series order last year, was created by the Firpo cousins, who wrote Marvel’s Eternals. Metcalf was previously showrunner of Showtime’s The Loudest Voice and has written on shows such as Sharp Objects and UnREAL.

The trio will exec produce.

The series is set in an alternate version of America, where legendary outlaws Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid take on their biggest heist yet — this time with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

Bridgerton star Page is expected to play Butch Cassidy and Top Gun: Maverick star Powell is set to play the Sundance Kid.

The series comes from AGBO and Amazon Studios with Joe Russo and Anthony Russo also exec producing alongside Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot and Scott Nemes.

Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid is a classic western, released in 1969, about a pair of Wil West outlaws, starring Paul Newman as Butch and Robert Redford as Sundance. It was directed by George Roy and written by William Goldman.